Mary Whitcraft Porter, 101, of Topeka, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
As per Mary's wishes, cremation is planned and private inurnment will take place in Holton Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St., Topeka, KS, 66604
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Mary's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com
