Mary Wiegers Mary Wiegers, 84, of Marysville, KS, died Sept. 6 at her home.
Visitation is Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary in Marysville.
A rosary service will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday, at St. Gregory's Catholic Church in Marysville. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 11, at St. Gregory's. The family will receive friends before and after services at the church.
Survivors include daughters, Patty (Keith) Holle, Marysville, and Susan (Wiley) Kannarr, Topeka; sons, Michael (Lynn) Wiegers, Baldwin City, and Robert (Lisa) Wiegers, Orlando, Fla.; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019