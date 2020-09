98, of Winchester, KS, Died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at the F. W. Huston Sr Living Center in Winchester. She was born Feb. 23, 1922 in the Sarcoxie Township of Jefferson County to James Arthur and Mary Mabel Grant Sparks.Mary will lie in state 11-5pm at the Barnett Family Funeral Home Monday, Sept. 28. Grave side services will be 10AM Tuesday at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Oskaloosa. A full obituary and other information may be seen at barnettfamilyfh.com