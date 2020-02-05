|
Maryann B. Anderson Maryann B. Anderson, 88, of Topeka, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 3, 2020.
She was born January 20, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of George and Josephine (Blaszczyk) Burghart. She graduated from a Bible College in California at the age of 55. She resided in California for 48 years until moving to Topeka, Kansas in 2015.
Maryann was employed by Lockheed Martin Aircraft in California until retiring.
She was a member of The Church on the Way in Van Nuys, CA for many years.
Maryann married Joseph V. Troy in 1962. He preceded her in death. She married Arthur "Art" Anderson. He preceded her in death on June 7, 1973. Art was a WW II Army Veteran, Purple Heart, Silver Star and Bronze Star Recipient who was stationed in the South Pacific.
Survivors include her sister, Dorothy (Bill) O'Mara of Topeka; three step-children, Dennis (Gloria) Anderson of Grafton, ND, Dale Anderson of Cavalier, ND and Keith (Patty) Anderson of Eden Prairie, MN; three nieces, Angela Tompkins, Christy Hogan and Jean Bogart; seven nephews, Patrick, Michael, Kevin, Daniel and Billy O'Mara and Michael and David Burghart; many great-nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, LaVern Burghart of Schaumburg, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, George, Eugene and Edward Burghart; and a step-son, Robert Anderson.
Honoring Maryann's request, cremation is planned. A Rosary will be prayed at 5:00 p.m., Monday, February 10, 2020 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka. The family will receive friends following the rosary until the celebration of Maryann's life at 6:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020