|
|
Maryanna Margot Quilty Maryanna Margot Quilty passed away January 17, 2019 in Topeka after a courageous three-decade battle with cancer. Born January 21, 1947 to John Patrick and Marguerite Quilty of Newton, Kansas she graduated from Newton High School in 1965. She received both her undergraduate and Masters degree from the University of Kansas beginning her career as a social worker at Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas. She then moved to Topeka where she worked for various hospitals throughout her career including The Menninger Clinic and later retiring from Stormont Vail Hospital.
Following her retirement, she continued to contribute to the Topeka community through volunteer work including the League of Women Voters. She was passionate about helping women exercise their right to vote and was a member of the Board of Directors as well as serving as President of the Topeka chapter.
She is preceded in death from both of her parents.
Survivors include her brother John (Debbie) Quilty of Granbury, TX: niece, Megan York of Granbury; great-nephew Declan and her beloved lifelong friends.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, February 8th at 3:00 pm at Brennan Mathena Funeral Home, 88 SW 6TH Ave. Topeka, KS 66603.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society of Topeka. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS. 67114.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019