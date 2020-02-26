|
MaryJane (Martin) Cook of Topeka, Kansas, passed peacefully at home on February 24, 2020. Mary Jane was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 25, 1947, to John and Mary (Chernak) Martin. She graduated from Mercy High School in Omaha, Nebraska in 1965. MaryJane enjoyed monthly lunches with her graduating class after her retirement from Kansas Gas Company, where she worked from 1988 to January 2010. On November 9, 1990, she married Thomas Cook and blended two families, gaining two sons and a grandson; Tom gained a daughter. They enjoyed Washburn Basketball together and attended church at St. Matthew's where she volunteered for many years at the church school, helping children with reading. She is survived by her husband Thomas W. Cook; her mother, Mary Martin; siblings, John Martin and Katie (Bruce) Adams; children, T.M. Cook, Kimberly (Jeremy) Turner, Jarod (Alysia) Cook; grandchildren, Keifer (Jeanne) Cook, Kayla Ramirez, Elizabeth Kirby, Heath Turner, Kendra Cook, Alek Cook; great-grandson Parker Burnett; adopted children, Melissa (Josh) Rabe, David Fulkerson; and her beloved four legged kids. A Parish Rosary will be prayed at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 followed by visitation until 7:00 P.M. at St. Matthews Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2700 SE Virginia Ave., Topeka, KS 66605. Cremation will follow services. Inurnment will take place at Mound Cemetery in rural Washington County, Kansas at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society or to St. Matthew Catholic Church and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home
To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit MaryJane's memorial webpage at www.brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.
