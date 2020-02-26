Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
For more information about
MaryJane Cook
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Matthews Catholic Church
2700 SE Virginia Ave.
Topeka, IL
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM
St. Matthews Catholic Church
2700 SE Virginia Ave.
Topeka, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
2700 SE Virginia Ave.
Topeka, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MaryJane Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MaryJane M. Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MaryJane M. Cook Obituary
MaryJane (Martin) Cook of Topeka, Kansas, passed peacefully at home on February 24, 2020. Mary Jane was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 25, 1947, to John and Mary (Chernak) Martin. She graduated from Mercy High School in Omaha, Nebraska in 1965. MaryJane enjoyed monthly lunches with her graduating class after her retirement from Kansas Gas Company, where she worked from 1988 to January 2010. On November 9, 1990, she married Thomas Cook and blended two families, gaining two sons and a grandson; Tom gained a daughter. They enjoyed Washburn Basketball together and attended church at St. Matthew's where she volunteered for many years at the church school, helping children with reading. She is survived by her husband Thomas W. Cook; her mother, Mary Martin; siblings, John Martin and Katie (Bruce) Adams; children, T.M. Cook, Kimberly (Jeremy) Turner, Jarod (Alysia) Cook; grandchildren, Keifer (Jeanne) Cook, Kayla Ramirez, Elizabeth Kirby, Heath Turner, Kendra Cook, Alek Cook; great-grandson Parker Burnett; adopted children, Melissa (Josh) Rabe, David Fulkerson; and her beloved four legged kids. A Parish Rosary will be prayed at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 followed by visitation until 7:00 P.M. at St. Matthews Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2700 SE Virginia Ave., Topeka, KS 66605. Cremation will follow services. Inurnment will take place at Mound Cemetery in rural Washington County, Kansas at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society or to St. Matthew Catholic Church and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home

To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit MaryJane's memorial webpage at www.brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603. MaryJane MaryJane M. M. Cook Cook
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MaryJane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
Download Now