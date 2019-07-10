Home

Mathilda Esser Obituary
Mathilda Esser Mathilda "Tillie" Esser, Topeka, Kansas, died Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Born in Topeka September 13, 1926, to Jacob and Barbara (Stadler) Desch, she graduated from Capital Catholic High School (Hayden) 1944, Washburn University 1969, taught elementary and special education. She belonged to Christ the King Church and the Third Order of St. Francis.

Tillie married Leonard G. Esser on June 2, 1948. They had six children: Annetta (Dennis) Vahsholtz, Herington KS, Barbara (Greg) Reser, Topeka, Mary (Richard) Demars, North Richland Hills TX, Jane (Nelson) Jordan, Leawood KS, Jacob (Lisa) Esser, Olathe KS and Leann (Jay) Muschenheim, The Woodlands TX; raised niece Dorothy Desch (Mike) Klatt, Kimberling City MO, and nephew Jim (Carol) Desch, Shell Knob MO; 20 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She had 5 siblings, Sylvester, Lawrence, Vincent, Sister Mary Barbara OLVM, and Joseph Desch. Joe survives. Preceding her in death was husband, Leonard (2003) and grandson, Grant Reser (2004).

Tillie and Leonard were special people loved and entertained many family and friends. They are greatly missed.

Services are Friday, July 12 at Christ the King Church. Visitation at 4:30pm, Rosary at 6, Mass of Resurrection at 6:30, followed by more visitation. Per Tillie's wishes, her body has been bequeathed to the KU School of Medicine. Inurnment at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice. More about Tillie and condolences online at https://www.kevinbrennanfamily.com/obituaries/Mathilda-Esser/.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019
