Matthew Campbell Wakefield Matthew Campbell Wakefield passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack at his Overland Park home on May 8, 2020. He was 48 years old. Matthew was a witty, kind, and loving man who maintained lasting friendships throughout his life.
He was born in Topeka, Kansas, on October 29, 1971 to Nancy Kirk and Stanley Wakefield both of Topeka. He graduated from Topeka West High School in 1990 and from there went on to graduate from Kansas State University.
Matthew was an avid sports fan. Not only was he a life-long athlete, he spent much of his spare time coaching his son Charlie's teams. Matthew prided himself on his grilling skills, and he showed them off whenever he was entertaining friends and family. His warmth and inclusive nature will be missed by all who knew him. We will celebrate his life by constantly retelling and sharing the funny "Matt stories," and by living life to its fullest, the way Matthew always did.
He leaves behind his wife, Danielle (Smith) Wakefield, three children, Charlie Wakefield (12), Sarah Platt (17), and Nick Platt (20). He is also survived by his mother, Nancy Kirk, father Stan Wakefield (Karen Wakefield) of Topeka, three sisters: Jenner (Wakefield) Bagshaw (Bill), Topeka; Angie (Kirk) Benortham (Scott), Topeka; Tracy (Kirk) Tackett (Justin), Little Rock, AR; and one brother, Doug Kirk (Michelle), Holton. In addition, Matthew leaves behind his father-inlaw, Gary Smith(Shawnee Mission) and his brother-in-law Troy Smith (Sarah) San Diego, as well as 11 adoring nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Henry Kirk, mother-in-law, Pat Smith, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Services pending due to Covid-19. Contributions can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or to https://mykeeper.com/profile/MattWakefield/.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020