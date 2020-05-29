Matthew Eugene Phillis Matthew Eugene Phillis, 46, passed away on May 21, 2020. He was born on March 25, 1974 to Gene and Judy (White) Phillis in Topeka, Kansas. He married his wife and best friend, DeAun (Bird) Phillis on August 1, 2009 in Wichita, Kansas.



In 1992, Matt graduated from Seaman High School. He graduated from Marine Mechanics Institute in Orlando, Florida in 2012 as a certified boat mechanic. He was a member of South Rock Christian Church in Derby, Kansas. Matt loved to work on his grandfather's farm in Melvern, Kansas. He also enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting.



Matt is survived by his wife, DeAun and daughter Hannah of Wichita, Kansas; mother Judy Phillis Bradley (Tom) of Blue Mound, Kansas; sister Jennifer Sommers (Dan) of Burleson, Texas; brothers Joshua Phillis (Angie) of Keller, Texas; and Zachary Phillis of Topeka, Kansas and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father Gene Phillis and grandparents Alvin and Lillian Phillis and Lloyd and Dorothy White.



Memorial contributions may be given to the Hannah Phillis College Fund, ? Philip Bird, 2011 N Porter, #126, Wichita, Kansas 67203.



