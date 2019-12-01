|
|
Matthew L. "Matt" Torgeson Matthew Lee Torgeson, 46, from Topeka, KS passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 with his loving family and friends by his side. Matt was born on January 23, 1973 in Topeka, the son of Sam and Marsha Torgeson. He graduated from Shawnee Heights High School and was later a graduate and scholar of the School of Hard Knocks. Matt very much loved his wife, dogs, family and friends.
On August 15, 2015, he married Joy Bishop in Topeka. She survives. Other survivors include his mother, Marsha; sister, Jenni (Jim) Adkins; niece, Katie Adkins; step-sons, Cason Cropp and Ian Cropp; fur-son, Walter White Torgeson; fur-daughter, Stella Rose Bishop; brothers always, Nate Ash and Mike Dingle; aunt, Jan Nichols; uncle, Ron Reust; cousins, Jake Moore, Paul Reust, Sarah Rose, Troy McNeil and many other dearly loved family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Sam who he loved very much.
Matt was a Master Electrician like his father, mentor to some, teacher to all and third generation owner of Torgeson Electric, Inc. As a successful businessman and entrepreneur, he was a man of integrity, who was hard working and dedicated to those he worked with. He believed in giving people second chances and especially appreciated individuals who gave 100% like he always did. Matt was a true man's man, he loved working out, trail runs, morning coffee with Bobby and Donny, golfing, skiing in Colorado and becoming a pilot. He had a unique sense of humor which brought the child out in us all. In addition, he loved to hang out with his male friends, talking man talk (nonsense), reminiscing about past stories, glories and future endeavors. He was and will forever be the President of the Fraternal Order of Manhood. Matt enjoyed quality food, grilling, driving European autos and American motorcycles, the cabin, mountain hikes, traveling and was a cigar aficionado and true outdoorsman. He was an avid reader and history buff. He completely embraced living life to its fullest.
Matt was our champion and a pure fighter. Matt fought for what he believed in, those he cared for and most importantly for another 1,615 days here on earth which we are all very grateful to have had with him. A true warrior, Matt is now at rest in Valhalla. A memorial contribution made in memory of Matt can be made to: The , 1315 SW Arrowhead Road, Topeka, KS 66604. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, December 6, 2019 at Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. To leave a message for Matthew's family, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019