Home

POWERED BY

Services
Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen T. Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen T. Harris Obituary
Maureen T. Harris Topeka-Maureen T. Harris, 90, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Aldersgate Village in Topeka.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. Mrs. Harris will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 9:00 until the D of I Rosary at 9:40 A.M. Saturday, January 4, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to Sunshine Connection and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences go to

www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -