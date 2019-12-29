|
Maureen T. Harris Topeka-Maureen T. Harris, 90, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Aldersgate Village in Topeka.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. Mrs. Harris will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 9:00 until the D of I Rosary at 9:40 A.M. Saturday, January 4, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to Sunshine Connection and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences go to
www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019