Maurice Wright, 53,Topeka, KS, passed away on Tuesday, September 29 at the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Hospital in Topeka, KS. A celebration of life will be held at a future date in Topeka, KS.
Maurice was born on December 14, 1966 in Independence, KS to Lawrence and Betty Wright. He graduated from Homewood Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Il in 1984 and earned a bachelor's degree in music performance from Northwestern University in 1989. Later, he earned a master's degree in music from the Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati in 1991. Maurice was the inaugural conductor for the Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony (Illinois). He taught private lessons and held music and library positions in Illinois until 2005 when he returned to Topeka where he worked for both Hume Music and the Topeka and Shawnee Public Library through 2009. His most enjoyable position was church organist for Elmont United Methodist church in Topeka, KS until ailing health led him to end his playing days.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Evelyn Pruitt, and his paternal grandparents, Felix and Ruth Wright.
He leaves behind his mother, Betty E. Wright, his father, Lawrence G. Wright, a sister, Doris W. Carroll (Greg Carroll), a brother, Larry Wright, Jr.(Trudy Wright), and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Gifts in Maurice's memory can go to the University of Kansas Health Care System by calling 913-588-1227 or vising the website at https://www.kansashealthsystem.com/giving/ways-to-give/gifts-in-memory-or-honor
.