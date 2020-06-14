Maurine K. (Zachman) Owen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maurine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maurine K. (Zachman) Owen Maurine K. (Zachman) Owen, 84, of Topeka, passed into Heaven on Friday, June 12, 2020.

She was born November 18, 1935, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Harland W. and Bertha L. (Reid) Zachman.

She graduated from Topeka High School in 1953 and later went on to attend Washburn University until 1955.

Maurine loved her role as a homemaker who enjoyed playing the piano, sewing and cooking. She also loved the summer band concerts in the park. She was full of faith and grace and her family was her priority.

She was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church, of Topeka where she served on the Altar Guild and was an active member of LWML.

Maurine married Wayne Peterson Owen in 1955. He preceded her in death on February 15, 2013.

Survivors include her sons, Dave (Karen) Owen of St. Louis, MO, Brad (Cindy) Owen and Tim (Debera) Owen both of Topeka, KS; her grandchildren, Matt (Emily) Owen, Sarah (Chris) Rosendahl, Kim (Caleb) Hendrixson, Meredith Owen, Mike Owen and a step-grandson, Jae Jackson; one great grandson, Wyatt Rosendahl; a twin sister, Maxine Dever; a sister-in-law, Jeanette Ecklund and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Richard (Mary Lou) Zachman; brothers-in-laws, Bart Dever and Stan Ecklund and sister-in-law, Bernita Hilbert.

Maurine will lie in state after 3:00 pm, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. The family will greet friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 1716 SW Gage Blvd. Topeka, KS. Those in attendance are requested to wear a mask. Masks will be available at the church for those that may not have their own. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1716 SW Gage Blvd. Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved