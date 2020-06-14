Maurine K. (Zachman) Owen Maurine K. (Zachman) Owen, 84, of Topeka, passed into Heaven on Friday, June 12, 2020.
She was born November 18, 1935, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Harland W. and Bertha L. (Reid) Zachman.
She graduated from Topeka High School in 1953 and later went on to attend Washburn University until 1955.
Maurine loved her role as a homemaker who enjoyed playing the piano, sewing and cooking. She also loved the summer band concerts in the park. She was full of faith and grace and her family was her priority.
She was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church, of Topeka where she served on the Altar Guild and was an active member of LWML.
Maurine married Wayne Peterson Owen in 1955. He preceded her in death on February 15, 2013.
Survivors include her sons, Dave (Karen) Owen of St. Louis, MO, Brad (Cindy) Owen and Tim (Debera) Owen both of Topeka, KS; her grandchildren, Matt (Emily) Owen, Sarah (Chris) Rosendahl, Kim (Caleb) Hendrixson, Meredith Owen, Mike Owen and a step-grandson, Jae Jackson; one great grandson, Wyatt Rosendahl; a twin sister, Maxine Dever; a sister-in-law, Jeanette Ecklund and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Richard (Mary Lou) Zachman; brothers-in-laws, Bart Dever and Stan Ecklund and sister-in-law, Bernita Hilbert.
Maurine will lie in state after 3:00 pm, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. The family will greet friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 1716 SW Gage Blvd. Topeka, KS. Those in attendance are requested to wear a mask. Masks will be available at the church for those that may not have their own. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1716 SW Gage Blvd. Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
