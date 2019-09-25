|
|
Max C. Brecheisen Max C. Brecheisen, 90, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Wroten House, Manhattan, Kansas.
He was born May 11, 1929. He grew up in Melvern Kansas where he attended school and worked many jobs for his father. He graduated from Melvern High School in 1947. In 1949 he married Jean Vinton, his wife of 69 years. He then joined the United States Marine Corps, where he served honorably for 20 years, including a tour of Korea and Vietnam. Following his service career, he returned to Kansas in 1968 and began his business career for Tandy Corporation. He opened the first Topeka, KS Radio Shack. He then moved on as district manager for the state of Kansas and retired in 1985.
In retirement, Max and Jean moved back to her family homestead where they spent many years operating a small Hereford cattle farm.
Survivors include his wife, Jean of the home, two sons, Jerry and Mark (Judy) Brecheisen; grandchildren Stephanie and Christopher Brecheisen, Jessica Birmingham, Jacob and Lucas Brecheisen, Katie Brecheisen and Amy Brazil; and 14 great-grandchildren. Max is preceded in death by his son, Neal who died on Nov. 23, 2000, and his parents.
The funeral service will be at 11 am Friday, September 27, 2019, at College Avenue United Methodist Church. Burial will follow. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 am.
For more information or send an online condolence visit irvin-parkview.com. Arrangements with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019