Max was such a quiet gentleman, it took me a while to get him to talk, but once he felt comfortable with me, we talked about so many things. He was such a knowledgeable person. We talked about his childhood, marriage, working on his apartments and furniture, being in World War ll, Kansas, and moving to Ohio. I learned a lot from him. I really enjoyed visiting with him and his beautiful family! He will be greatly missed! RIP my friend! Love Juanita ❤

Juanita Newell

Friend