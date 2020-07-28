Max Dean Shaw, age 100, of Doylestown, Ohio, passed away at his home on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Max was born on a farm near Harveyville, Kansas on February 27, 1920 to Leo L and Goldie H (Currens) Shaw. He moved to Topeka, Kansas with his parents and siblings at age 16, and graduated from Topeka High School in 1939.
During World War II, Max served in Europe with the Army 501st Armored Field Artillery Battalion. After the war, he worked for Morrell's packing company in Topeka. In the 1950s, he owned Shaw's IGA store in Phillipsburg, Kansas. He and his family returned to Topeka in 1959. Max then worked for Wolfe's camera shop, and at the same time owned several rental properties. In 2005 he moved to Ohio to live with his son's family.
Max loved the finer things in life. He enjoyed collecting beautiful crystal as well as coins and stamps. Max was an avid reader, loved the outdoors, photography, music, and especially gardening. Most of all, Max loved his sports. His favorite basketball team was the Kansas Jayhawks.
Max is survived by a son Eric (Sandra) of Doylestown; grandchildren Kendra and Dana Shaw, and Steven (Amy) Winstead; nieces: Linda (Winkler) Houck of Delia, Kansas and Donna (Hodges) Lacy of Topeka; and many grandnieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Max was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie Aileen (Schwalm) Shaw; brother Kenneth Shaw; and sister Virginia Winkler.
A memorial service with full military honors will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11:00 AM in the Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Street, Topeka KS, with Rev. James Aubey officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either the Topeka High School Historical Society, 800 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka KS 66612 or LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, Ohio 44691.
