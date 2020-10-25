Maxine Bauman, 89, passed peacefully to her heavenly home on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Her husband Kenneth was by her side at the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha, KS where they've resided the past 5 years.
Maxine was born July 8, 1931 in Everest, KS. She was one of 3 children born to Frank and Edna Merkel of Robinson, KS. Maxine graduated from Robinson High School in 1948.
On February 18, 1950 she married Kenneth Bauman. They were long-time Topeka residents. Maxine was an active member of the Lowman Methodist Church and spent several years as a volunteer with the Stormont Vail Women's Auxiliary. She also survived by her 2 children Cheryl Schinze and Robert Bauman (Janet) of Lawrence, KS; 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Her family will be celebrating her life at the Chapel Oakes Chapel in Funeral Home next week in Hiawatha, KS. More details of Maxine's life can be found at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Maxine (Merkel) Bauman