Maxine E. Lang

Maxine E. Lang Obituary
Maxine E. Lang Maxine E. Lang, age 90, of Alamo, Texas, formerly of Blue Rapids, Kansas, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Alamo.

Maxine was born March 19, 1929, at Beaver Crossing, Nebraska, the daughter of William C. and Blanche B. (Byrd) Crowder. She married John R. Marcy on October 16, 1948, he passed away in 1977. She then married Rush Lang on May 12, 1979, he passed away in 1995.

She retired after 23 years as the bookkeeper at the Junction City Daily Union Newspaper. She enjoyed spending time with family, attending Episcopal Church of the Covenant, and managing the St Martin's Gate Thrift Store. She was known for her contagious smile and always willing to give a hug. For the last 19 years she was called Gee Gee by her great grandchildren. She will be missed by so many. We love you Gee Gee!!

Survivors include her daughter Connie (Arnie) Bowen of Alamo, Texas, two sisters: Donna (Norman) Dederick of Topeka, Kansas and Peggy Snook of Topeka, Kansas, five grandchildren: Marcy(Andres) Vallecillo of El Dorado, Kansas, Laura (Wes) Camien of Orlando, Florida, Melanie (David) Sonier, Mike (Candy) Sage of Omaha, Nebraska, Scott (Lacey) Camien of El Dorado, Kansas, five great grandchildren: Cody, Dakota, Bailey, Josie and Robert.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husbands: John R Marcy and Rush Lang, a daughter Ruth E Camien, four brothers: John "Raymond" Crowder, Mahlyn Crowder, Norval Crowder and William "Bill" Crowder, and three sisters: Louise James, Emma Kassebaum, and Wilma Watters.

A private inurnment at a future date is planned at Fairmont Cemetery, Blue Rapids, Kansas.

Condolences may be left at www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
