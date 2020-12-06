Maxine E. Phillips-Cox, 91, of Topeka passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born December 30, 1928 at Emporia the daughter of Harold and Maude Simmons Wieland. Maxine graduated from Emporia High School in 1945. She met Frank A. Phillips and they were married on March 7, 1948 at Emporia. She moved to Topeka in 1971. Maxine was a Youth Service Specialist at the Youth Center at Topeka. She attended North Rock Baptist Temple. Her husband Frank passed away on January 7, 2008. Maxine met Lorel "Bill" Cox and they were married in 2010.
She is survived by her children, Lyn L. Horgan and husband Dan, Diane S. Bitler, Cheryl Knight, and husband Terry, Steven F. Phillips and wife Roxanne, Patricia D. Baughman and husband Joe, D. Craig Phillips and wife Stacie, and Danny N. Phillips and spouse Antonio; daughter-in-law, Cindy Phillips; 26 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; husband Frank in 2008; son, Terry Phillips in 2019; brother, Robert M. Wieland; and her sister, Patricia Beck.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, memorial services are pending. Inurnment will take place at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia. To leave the family a message, please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com
