Maxine E. Phillips-Cox
Maxine E. Phillips-Cox, 91, of Topeka passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born December 30, 1928 at Emporia the daughter of Harold and Maude Simmons Wieland. Maxine graduated from Emporia High School in 1945. She met Frank A. Phillips and they were married on March 7, 1948 at Emporia. She moved to Topeka in 1971. Maxine was a Youth Service Specialist at the Youth Center at Topeka. She attended North Rock Baptist Temple. Her husband Frank passed away on January 7, 2008. Maxine met Lorel "Bill" Cox and they were married in 2010.

She is survived by her children, Lyn L. Horgan and husband Dan, Diane S. Bitler, Cheryl Knight, and husband Terry, Steven F. Phillips and wife Roxanne, Patricia D. Baughman and husband Joe, D. Craig Phillips and wife Stacie, and Danny N. Phillips and spouse Antonio; daughter-in-law, Cindy Phillips; 26 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; husband Frank in 2008; son, Terry Phillips in 2019; brother, Robert M. Wieland; and her sister, Patricia Beck.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, memorial services are pending. Inurnment will take place at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia. To leave the family a message, please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com. Maxine E. Phillips-Cox

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
December 5, 2020
So sorry to hear my thoughts and prayers are with the kids and family special memories of spending time with Frank Maxine and all the kids as we were growing up - always looked forward to Memorial Day as always a great picnic with family - my love to all - Serena
Serena Samuels Anderson
Family
December 4, 2020
Aunt Maxine loved her big family. As a child my parents would take us to Kansas on vacation, and as an adult I would take my family to Kansas and visit. She could make a pie in the blink of an eye, and they were delicious. She was a wonderful caring person and will be missed by all. Aunt Maxine held a special place in my heart, and I loved her dearly. Prayer to her large wonderful family. I know how hard this time can be. Love, Patty, Mark and Family
Patty Tatom
Family
December 4, 2020
I am so very sorry for everyone’s loss. She was well loved by so many. Keeping you all in my prayers. She will be greatly missed
Linda Cornelison
December 4, 2020
Joe, Trish and family, Robin and I have wonderful memories of Maxine, and had heavy hearts when we had learned that she had passed away. Please know that we are praying for you all. Brian & Robin Massek
Brian Massek
Friend
December 3, 2020
To all the family, I’m so sorry for your loss. We had so many great times together she was a wonderful friend. Our trips to Branson were full of fun and lots of laughs .She loved her family times together. Praying for you all
Dorothy Bond
December 3, 2020
To The Family,

You are in our thoughts and prayers.

Randy & Betty Pierson
December 3, 2020
Lyn- I was truly sadden to hear of the loss of your mother. I know all too well, the feelings that you certainly must have with her passing. She had a great long life and know that she enjoyed being the matriarch to her large family. I'm certain that she will be deeply missed by all.

Respectfully,
Steve Payton
Steve Payton
Acquaintance
December 3, 2020
Brother Bill, you are in our daily prayers! Her friendship and sisterhood in Christ is a great treasure to me. We love and miss you very much!
Maxine was VERY dear to my heart and she will be greatly missed! But looking forward to that day when we will be worshiping the Lord together forever! Prayers for the family!
Lovella Bartlett
Friend
December 2, 2020
Dear Bill,
Danny and I were so sorry to hear of Maxine's passing. We have many good memories
of being with you both, and oh those wonderful pies!! You have our sympathy and prayers. I'm sorry I didn't have any way of getting a hold of any of you.
Dear Family,
We are so sorry about you mother's passing. She was such a wonderful lady and
friend. You each have our love and prayers. Danny and Frances Simpson
Frances Simpson
Friend
