Dear Bill,

Danny and I were so sorry to hear of Maxine's passing. We have many good memories

of being with you both, and oh those wonderful pies!! You have our sympathy and prayers. I'm sorry I didn't have any way of getting a hold of any of you.

Dear Family,

We are so sorry about you mother's passing. She was such a wonderful lady and

friend. You each have our love and prayers. Danny and Frances Simpson

Frances Simpson

Friend