|
|
Maxine Johnson Catherine Maxine Johnson, 96, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
She was born May 6, 1923, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Walter and Charlotte (Myers) Stephenson. She graduated Topeka High School.
She was a member of the former Otterbein United Methodist Church which is now New Hope United Methodist Church, of Topeka.
She was a very devoted mother. Her love for her family and extended family was something to be cherished. She loved her husband unconditionally and was a faithful partner up until his passing. Together they would travel, visiting most of the 48 states. She was a remarkable and beloved babysitter to her grandchildren.
She will be remembered for putting others before herself, her great imagination and sense of humor and her love for gardening.
Maxine married Frank G. Johnson on April 14, 1946 in Topeka, Kansas. He preceded her in death on April 15, 1979. Survivors include a daughter Nancy "Jill" (Steve) Olson; son, Donald "Jerry" (Janet) Johnson; grandchildren, Sarah (Kyle) VanLanduyt, Anne (Dean) Zajic, Kristy (Martin) Cohen, and Kathy (Alan) Opperman and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Willis C. Stephenson and infant son, Daniel Jack Johnson.
A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. Private interment to take place at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society 5720 SW 21st Topeka, KS 66604-3720 or to Elara Hospice 901 NE River Road, Ste. 101 Topeka, KS 66616.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit
www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019