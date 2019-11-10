Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine Johnson Obituary
Maxine Johnson Catherine Maxine Johnson, 96, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

She was born May 6, 1923, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Walter and Charlotte (Myers) Stephenson. She graduated Topeka High School.

She was a member of the former Otterbein United Methodist Church which is now New Hope United Methodist Church, of Topeka.

She was a very devoted mother. Her love for her family and extended family was something to be cherished. She loved her husband unconditionally and was a faithful partner up until his passing. Together they would travel, visiting most of the 48 states. She was a remarkable and beloved babysitter to her grandchildren.

She will be remembered for putting others before herself, her great imagination and sense of humor and her love for gardening.

Maxine married Frank G. Johnson on April 14, 1946 in Topeka, Kansas. He preceded her in death on April 15, 1979. Survivors include a daughter Nancy "Jill" (Steve) Olson; son, Donald "Jerry" (Janet) Johnson; grandchildren, Sarah (Kyle) VanLanduyt, Anne (Dean) Zajic, Kristy (Martin) Cohen, and Kathy (Alan) Opperman and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Willis C. Stephenson and infant son, Daniel Jack Johnson.

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. Private interment to take place at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society 5720 SW 21st Topeka, KS 66604-3720 or to Elara Hospice 901 NE River Road, Ste. 101 Topeka, KS 66616.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit

www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -