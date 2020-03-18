|
|
Maxine N. (Foster) Taylor Maxine Nona (Foster) Taylor, 95, of Topeka, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.
A Funeral Ceremony will be 2:00 pm., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 N.W. Independence Avenue, Topeka. Visitation will be the evening prior, Friday, March 20, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Following services, interment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. For the full obituary, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020