|
|
Maxine V. Dawson, 99, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Mrs. Dawson taught in the Topeka Public School system; was a member of St. John AME Church, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and The Topeka Chapter of Links. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Bowser Johnson Funeral Chapel, 723 SW 6th Avenue. To view the full obituary or to leave a special message for the Dawson family, visit www.BowserJohnsonFuneralChapel.com.
Maxine Maxine Virginia Virginia (Thompson) (Thompson) Dawson Dawson
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019