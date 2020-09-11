Lyndon--Maxine Warren, 95, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at Aldersgate Village in Topeka, Kansas. She was born on March 28, 1925 near Vassar, Kansas, the daughter of John and Eldora Storbeck Middleton.
Maxine grew up in the Overbrook and Lyndon communities, had lived in the Highland Park area of Topeka from 1945 to 1963, then north of Lyndon until moving into Lyndon in 1975.
Maxine had been a teacher in a one-room school north of Lyndon until she married, was a Homemaker and then began working at the Lyndon schools as a cook for several years. She was a member of the Lyndon United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.
On July 16, 1945, Maxine was married to Glenn Warren in Independence, Missouri.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn on April 27, 2001; by two granddaughters, Denise Smith and Jeanie Spiker; and a sister, Nancy Decock.
Maxine is survived by her five children, Sheryl Gerhardt of Campbellsville, Kentucky, Janet Ward of Lyndon, Donald Warren of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Doug Warren of Silver Lake and Dennis Warren of Abilene; her two brothers, Charles Middleton of Dallas, Texas and Galen Middleton of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; her sister, Phyllis Wilson of Sun City, Arizona; thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Maxine will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, September 12 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00pm on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Vassar Cemetery. Memorial contributions for Maxine may be made to the Lyndon United Methodist Women, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com
.