Mayme Noll
Mayme Noll- 94, Sabetha, KS, passed away November 26, 2020 at Sabetha, KS. Mayme was born on March 13, 1926 at Sand Springs, KS to Joseph and Anna (Sottong) Aker. She married Thomas Noll on February 7, 1948 at Topeka, KS. He passed away May 21, 2012.

Mayme was raised at Sand Springs and graduated from Abilene High School in Abilene, KS in 1944. She worked for two years at United Telephone and then moved to Topeka in 1946 where she worked for Santa Fe Railroad. When married the couple established their home Perry, KS and in 1963 moved to Brown County Kansas where she was a homemaker and farm wife. She moved to Sabetha in 2012. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Altar Society and the Grey Ladies at Hiawatha. She had been a Girl Scout and 4-H Leader. She enjoyed raising flowers and traveling. She has visited all the states except Delaware and also traveled to Europe, New Zeland and other countries.

Survived by Don (Margaret) Noll of Grant City, MO, Jane (Alan) Oldland of Centennial, CO, Joe (Joan) Noll and Mark (Joanne) Noll both of Hiawatha, 19 grandchildren, Many great-grandchildren.

Preceed in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Carl, Walter and Robert Aker, sisters, Geneveve Weishaar and Clara Aker, great-grandchildren: Jonah Noll and Savannah McGraw.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Father Lawrence Stoley as the presiding priest. Interment will be in Falls City Catholic Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed on the Church's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sppfc. A parish rosary will be recited 1 hour prior to service at Sts. Peter and Catholic Church

Open visitation and viewing will begin Sunday afternoon at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home.

DORR & CLARK FUNERAL HOME, 2303 HARLAN ST. FALLS CITY, NE. IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS (402)-245-2424. More information can be found at www.dorrandclark.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dorr & Clark Funeral Home
2303 Harlan St
Falls City, NE 68355
(402) 245-2424
