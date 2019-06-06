|
|
Meda Rea Breault Meda Rae Breault, 80, formerly of Salina, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, May 29th, 2019.
Meda was born in Williamstown, Kansas on July 25, 1938, daughter of the late Dorothy Almeda (Dick) and Lloyd Raymond Parnell.
She worked at Westinghouse/Philips Lighting in Salina, Kansas for over 30 years and was a member of First Southern Baptist Church, Salina.
On August 15, 1981, Meda married Darrell Breault in Salina.
Survivors include 2 children, Deanna Chmidling (Tim), of Berryton, Kansas and Greg Wofford (Lisa), of Salina, Kansas; 4 step children, Karen Tremblay (Ronnie), of Clay Center, Kansas; Gary Breault (Julie), of Wichita, Kansas; Brad Breault (Rebecca), of Bucklin, Kansas; Bill Breault (Jami), of Valley Center, Kansas; and brother, Melvin Parnell, of Perry, Kansas. She is also survived by grandchildren, Ryan Wofford (Annie) of Los Angeles, California, Kyle Wofford of Salina, Kansas, 5 step grandchildren; and 4 step great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Delbert Wofford; second husband, Darrell Breault; brothers, Elvin Parnell, Alvis Parnell, and Jerry Parnell.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 1:00 to 7:00 pm at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio St., Salina, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 7th, at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, Salina, Kansas.
Burial will follow at Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter, 329 N. 2nd, Salina, Kansas 67401; Topeka Community Cat Fix, 2115 SW Westport Dr. #114, Topeka, Kansas 66614; or , 3625 SW 29th St. #102, Topeka, Kansas 66614.
For more information or to send an online condolence, visit www.carlsonfh.net or on Facebook.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 6 to June 7, 2019