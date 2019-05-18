|
Mekyella "Mimi" Briggs Mekyalla Briggs {Mimi}, age 13 passed away unexpectedly Saturday April 27th, 2019, in Topeka Ks. Mimi was a 7th grader at Auburn Washburn Middle School. She had been a long time student in the 437 school district and was known for her fashion, beautiful smile and eyes. Everyone who knew Mimi knew her love for Dora the Explorer. She was strong willed and fearless and lived everyday with joy. Mimi was preceded in death by her favorite Uncle (Chops) and her Great-Grandmother (Ernestine Johnson).
She is survived by her mother, Madonna Briggs of Topeka; father, Melvin Iverson of Kansas City; grandmother Tina Williams-Haney of Topeka; her sister Malana Iverson of Topeka; two Aunts Kendra Paul and Alexandria Broadnax both of Topeka; two Uncles Kaleb and Jordan both of Salina; cousins, Siani, Keimani, Ava, Avonna, Royale, Rose', Nadia, Mia and James along with a host of other Great Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
The family invites all of Mimi's family and friends out to celebrate her life on Monday May 20th, 2019 at 11am at Penwell-Gable 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS. Family will greet friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Following her Homecomings we will lay our sweet baby to rest at Memorial Park on 6th and Gage in Topeka KS.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019