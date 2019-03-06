|
Melinda Anne Waugh Melinda Anne Waugh, 36, passed away Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 at her home from natural causes. She was born May 7th, 1982 in Kansas City to Marilyn and Steven Waugh and moved to Topeka shortly before her second birthday. An avid reader, Melinda was a frequent visitor to the Topeka Shawnee County Public Library and often posted book reviews online from her computer. She was a graduate of both Topeka High School and Barton County Community College and attended Washburn University.
As a fine arts enthusiast, Melinda enjoyed music and many seasons of plays at Topeka Civic Theatre. Her two beloved dogs, first Satchel followed later by Oscar, were walked regularly and helped her know and greet every dog and owner in the Potwin area. Melinda was the driving force behind the NAMI fundraising Team Waugh group and participated in the Walk every year.
Survived by her parents, grandmother Jean Waugh of Winterset, Iowa and siblings - Stephanie Bennett (Phil), Carly Waugh (Travis Swanson) and Michael Watson (Kristen), and nieces and nephews - Ava Bennett, Beckett Swanson, Samantha Watson and Mason Watson. Predeceased by grandparents Don and Virginia Mendenhall and Claire "Shorty" Waugh.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening, March 8, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to NAMI Kansas, The National Alliance on Mental Illness 610 SW 10th St, Suite 203, PO Box 675 Topeka, KS 66601, Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library 1515 SW 10th Topeka, KS 66604 or Helping Hands Humane Society 5720 SW 21st Topeka, KS 66604-3720.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019