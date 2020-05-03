|
|
Melissa Holloman Melissa (Northrop) Holloman, 64, of Topeka, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020.
She was born March 7, 1956, in Emporia, Kansas, the daughter of Thomas Eugene and Sally Ann (Ackerson) Northrop. She was a 1974 graduate of Topeka High School. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Washburn University and her Master's Degree in Liberal Arts from Baker University.
Melissa taught at Seaman School District, Washburn Rural District, Topeka School District and retired from Royal Valley High School in 2013.
Melissa married Jim Holloman on August 5, 1977 in Topeka, KS. He survives in Topeka. Other survivors include two children, Meike Holloman and Matthew (Zui) Holloman; four grandchildren, Caeden, Kiernan and Kennedy Meredith and Everleigh Holloman all of Topeka; her sister, Leslie (John) Malloy; and her brother, Kurt Northrop both of Florida.
Melissa enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and their sporting events, reading, quilting, and was an avid crafter.
Honoring her request, cremation is planned. A private celebration of her life will be at a later date. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in Topeka is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606 or to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020