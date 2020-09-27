Melvin Glenn Patterson, 90 passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 7, 2020 in Topeka, KS. He was born on September 28, 1929 to Idella (Jarrett) and Lee Patterson in Springfield, MO. Coming from a large family, he was one of ten siblings. Melvin (also known as Pat, Rooney, Daddy, Pawpa and Pawpa-P) always had high ambitions and in 1953 he left a heavily segregated Springfield, MO to pursue his education in a more racially progressive Topeka, KS. The Kansas Technical Institute (KTI) was an attraction for many Blacks looking for greater opportunities and was often called "The Tuskegee of the West". It was there he met his future wife, Maxine Walls, and in 1953 they married and went on to raise four children. Pat was naturally handy and built most of the East Topeka house that has been the Patterson family home for the past 60 years. As the moral compass of the family, he believed that anything could be accomplished by a strong work ethic and a positive attitude and he modeled that behavior every day of his life. His entire career was spent at the Topeka Water Department, loyalty and longevity were also qualities he valued. In his personal time, he was a long time member of the Sunset Optimist Club and he genuinely enjoyed the fellowship and the work in the community that they were known for. The christmas tree sales and pancake breakfasts were occasions that brought the entire family together each year. He also had a passion for Negro League baseball, largely due to playing minor league baseball in Southern Missouri before relocating to Topeka. Much of his life Pat was a strong, stoic man but later became more of a softie, you would often notice tears in his eyes as he talked about his family. He lived a long, full life and enjoyed his final years filled with family, friends and love.
Pat was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Lori, a devastating loss for the family but a comfort that she will welcome him into Heaven's gates. He leaves behind his wife of 67 years Maxine Patterson, children Vickie Patterson, Valerie Patterson, Melvin (Tammi) Patterson Jr., Grandchildren Courtney (Corey) Starnes, Chelsey Sudduth, Simone Patterson and McKenzie Patterson and Great-Grandchildren Sebastian, Camryn and Christian Starnes.
A memorial visitation to celebrate Melvin Patterson's life will be held on Sunday, October 4th from 1-3:00pm at the Bowser-Johnson Funeral Chapel 723 SW 6th Ave, Topeka KS 66603. A message may be left for the family at www.bowserjohnsonfuneralchapel.com