Melvin L. Jenkins Melvin L Jenkins, 87 of Peoria, Arizona passed away on June 28, 2019 at the Freedom Plaza Care Center in Peoria.
He was born on a farm in Northeast Kansas and moved to Topeka in 1945 where he continued living until 1967.
He graduated from Topeka High School and went on to enjoy several jobs in the automotive and industrial parts industry.
In 1966 he married Dolores Baird and the two lived across the country, transferring with his job, in California, Ohio, New Mexico and then settled in Arizona after retirement. She passed away in 2014.
In 2015 he married Maureen Thomas of Fayetteville, Arkansas. She survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Judy Perrin-Crone (David Crone) of Phoenix, AZ.
Memorial contributions may be made to Plaza del Rio Foundation Scholarship Fund, 13373 Plaza del Rio, Peoria, AZ 85381.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019