Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin L. Jenkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin L. Jenkins Obituary
Melvin L. Jenkins Melvin L Jenkins, 87 of Peoria, Arizona passed away on June 28, 2019 at the Freedom Plaza Care Center in Peoria.

He was born on a farm in Northeast Kansas and moved to Topeka in 1945 where he continued living until 1967.

He graduated from Topeka High School and went on to enjoy several jobs in the automotive and industrial parts industry.

In 1966 he married Dolores Baird and the two lived across the country, transferring with his job, in California, Ohio, New Mexico and then settled in Arizona after retirement. She passed away in 2014.

In 2015 he married Maureen Thomas of Fayetteville, Arkansas. She survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Judy Perrin-Crone (David Crone) of Phoenix, AZ.

Memorial contributions may be made to Plaza del Rio Foundation Scholarship Fund, 13373 Plaza del Rio, Peoria, AZ 85381.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.