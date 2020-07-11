1/
Melvin M. Walter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin M. Walter, 96, Topeka, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at a local care center.

He was born July 6, 1924 in Topeka, the son of Madison and Myrtle (Sage) Walter. He attended Tecumseh schools.

He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

He was a mechanic at Goodyear for 35 years, retiring in 1985. He and his wife later owned and operated Bluegrass Motor Mart in Big Springs.

He was a member of the Big Springs United Methodist Church and was involved in prison ministry.

Melvin married Norma R. Cree on July 21, 1946. She died September 5, 2017. Other survivors include children, Sylvia J. Norwood (Milton) of Lecompton, Rhonda L. Henderson of Lecompton, Nathan R. Walter (Michelle) of Topeka; 5 grandchildren, Michele Harrison (Darrin), Jennifer Hodson (Kevin), Tracey Henderson (Jerika), Amanda Taylor (Josh) and Kayla Russell; 12 great grandchildren and 2 great-great-granddaughters.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Big Springs Cemetery. Melvin will lie in state at the Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Big Springs United Methodist Church or the Topeka Rescue Mission.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved