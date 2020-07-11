Melvin M. Walter, 96, Topeka, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at a local care center.
He was born July 6, 1924 in Topeka, the son of Madison and Myrtle (Sage) Walter. He attended Tecumseh schools.
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He was a mechanic at Goodyear for 35 years, retiring in 1985. He and his wife later owned and operated Bluegrass Motor Mart in Big Springs.
He was a member of the Big Springs United Methodist Church and was involved in prison ministry.
Melvin married Norma R. Cree on July 21, 1946. She died September 5, 2017. Other survivors include children, Sylvia J. Norwood (Milton) of Lecompton, Rhonda L. Henderson of Lecompton, Nathan R. Walter (Michelle) of Topeka; 5 grandchildren, Michele Harrison (Darrin), Jennifer Hodson (Kevin), Tracey Henderson (Jerika), Amanda Taylor (Josh) and Kayla Russell; 12 great grandchildren and 2 great-great-granddaughters.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Big Springs Cemetery. Melvin will lie in state at the Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Big Springs United Methodist Church or the Topeka Rescue Mission.
To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com