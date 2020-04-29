Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Smith Funeral Home - Glenwood
209 North 3rd Street
Glenwood, AR 71943
(870) 356-2114
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Arendt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin W. Arendt


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin W. Arendt Obituary
Melvin W. Arendt Melvin W. Arendt, age 88, of Hot Springs, died on Friday, April 24, 2020.

He was born on November 12, 1931, in Luxemburg, Wisconsin, the son of Milton Andrew Arendt and Anna Victoria Paul Arendt. He was preceded in death by two sons, Milton Andrew Arendt and Michael Christopher Arendt; his parents; and two brothers, Bob Arendt and Bernard Arendt.

Melvin was raised on a farm in Luxemburg where he developed his love for animals. He joined the Marines in November 1949 and served in Korea. He was honorably discharged in January 1953, received a Korean Service Medal and was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in FL. Together with his wife, Andrea, he farmed and raised 8 children. After a nasty Wisconsin ice storm in 1976, he loaded up his motor home with the 4 kids that were still at home, his wife, Mary, the family dog and moved to FL where he lived until May 2013. His daughter, Melanie moved him to Hot Springs Village so that she could help care for him as he suffered from dementia which affected his ability to care for himself. A special thanks to the VA Medical System in Gainesville FL, Hot Springs and Little Rock, AR for the health care they provided Melvin over the years. Melvin enjoyed his 'home' at Mt. Carmel Community in Hot Springs Village until he could no longer care for himself. He moved to the Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hot Springs where he became part of their 'elder' family. Mel was loved by staff and caregivers, especially Kevin Jones and Misty Lewis. A special thank you to Arkansas Hospice for their care of Melvin toward the end. His smile and laugh were infectious. He loved watching sports, Westerns and enjoyed field trips to the horse races, betting on his favorite numbers 4 & 7, eating a hot dog and drinking a soda.

Melvin is survived by three daughters, Melanie (Greg) Pederson of Hot Springs Village, Diane (Rick) Shaw of Ozawkie, Kansas and Christine Martinez of Graham, North Carolina, three sons, David (Kate) Arendt of Buckeye, Arizona, Melvin T Arendt of Madison, Wisconsin and Jon (Stephanie) Arendt of Woodstock, Georgia; seventeen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Joyce Warrichaiet of Black River Falls, Wisconsin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He wished to be cremated and after private services, will be interred at the Community of Joy Memorial Gardens.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -