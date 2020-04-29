|
Melvin W. Arendt Melvin W. Arendt, age 88, of Hot Springs, died on Friday, April 24, 2020.
He was born on November 12, 1931, in Luxemburg, Wisconsin, the son of Milton Andrew Arendt and Anna Victoria Paul Arendt. He was preceded in death by two sons, Milton Andrew Arendt and Michael Christopher Arendt; his parents; and two brothers, Bob Arendt and Bernard Arendt.
Melvin was raised on a farm in Luxemburg where he developed his love for animals. He joined the Marines in November 1949 and served in Korea. He was honorably discharged in January 1953, received a Korean Service Medal and was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in FL. Together with his wife, Andrea, he farmed and raised 8 children. After a nasty Wisconsin ice storm in 1976, he loaded up his motor home with the 4 kids that were still at home, his wife, Mary, the family dog and moved to FL where he lived until May 2013. His daughter, Melanie moved him to Hot Springs Village so that she could help care for him as he suffered from dementia which affected his ability to care for himself. A special thanks to the VA Medical System in Gainesville FL, Hot Springs and Little Rock, AR for the health care they provided Melvin over the years. Melvin enjoyed his 'home' at Mt. Carmel Community in Hot Springs Village until he could no longer care for himself. He moved to the Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hot Springs where he became part of their 'elder' family. Mel was loved by staff and caregivers, especially Kevin Jones and Misty Lewis. A special thank you to Arkansas Hospice for their care of Melvin toward the end. His smile and laugh were infectious. He loved watching sports, Westerns and enjoyed field trips to the horse races, betting on his favorite numbers 4 & 7, eating a hot dog and drinking a soda.
Melvin is survived by three daughters, Melanie (Greg) Pederson of Hot Springs Village, Diane (Rick) Shaw of Ozawkie, Kansas and Christine Martinez of Graham, North Carolina, three sons, David (Kate) Arendt of Buckeye, Arizona, Melvin T Arendt of Madison, Wisconsin and Jon (Stephanie) Arendt of Woodstock, Georgia; seventeen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Joyce Warrichaiet of Black River Falls, Wisconsin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He wished to be cremated and after private services, will be interred at the Community of Joy Memorial Gardens.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020