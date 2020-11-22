Merced "Checo" Vargas passed away on November 16, 2020, in Atwater, California.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Soledad (Chavez), father Manuel Vargas and brother Manuel Vargas, Jr.



Checo is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Judith; his children, Gina Vargas-Grice (Daniel), Anthony Vargas, Dan Pedersen, and David Pedersen; his grandchildren Geoffrey Vargas (Veronica) and Amanda Pace (Andrew); and great grandchildren. Checo is also survived by his sister, Guadalupe Perez, brothers Felix "Sly" Vargas and Cano Vargas (Pauline), and many nieces and nephews.



While living in Topeka, before his retirement to California, Checo worked at Cargill Flour Mill. Checo was a huge KC Chief fan as well as a KU Jayhawks fan.



Donations can be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Topeka, Kansas.



