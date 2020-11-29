1/1
Meredith LaShell
Meredith Ann Smith LaShell, 79, Topeka, Kansas, passed away November 24, 2020, at Midland Care Hospice House. She was born June 28, 1941, in Chanute, Kansas, daughter of Cecil and Gwen Atkinson Smith.

Meredith graduated from Dorrance High School in Dorrance, Kansas, in 1959. She was always popular, cheerleader, artist, writer, drum major, pianist, flutist and singer. Meredith was among the first generation of women in her family to receive an advanced degree, graduating in 1964 from Kansas State University with a degree in Elementary Education. On August 15, 1964, she married her college and lifelong sweetheart, Gary LaShell; they celebrated 56 years of marriage.

Meredith's teaching career included Custer Hill Elementary School on Fort Riley, Kansas, Ellis Elementary School in Ellis, Kansas, Pleasant Hill Elementary School in the Seaman School District in Topeka where she often had students write and act their own plays. She also taught two years at Lewis Palmer Elementary School in Palmer Lake, Colorado, while Gary was deployed to Vietnam with the Kansas National Guard. Soon after the deployment, the LaShells were blessed with their son, Mark, and Meredith proudly became a stay-at-home mom. Meredith enjoyed motherhood, including the normal mom activities such as trips to the library, feeding the Dungeons and Dragons teens and driving to music lessons.

Meredith was a member of Saint David's Episcopal Church in Topeka. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School to younger students, volunteering at Avondale West Elementary School and walking around Lake Shawnee and Gage Park.

Meredith is survived by her husband, Gary, Topeka; son, mark S. LaShell, Seattle, Washington; grandchildren, Marina and Julia, Seattle; and sister, Elaine Brown, Liberty, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law, John "Jack" Brown, and numerous poodles, and a black cat.

Meredith's family thanks the nursing and administrative staff for their medical expertise and genuine heartfelt care at the memory care unit at Legends at Capital Ridge, the Midland Care Hospice Services and Stormont-Vail Hospital all in Topeka.

Private graveside service will be in 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stormont-Vail Behavioral Health Center, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
