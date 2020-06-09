Meriece E. "Recie" Dillon Meriece E. "Recie" Dillon, 77, Topeka, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at a local hospital.
Recie was born November 4, 1942 in Rock Creek, the daughter of Myrl and Elva (Kohler) Halstead. She graduated from Meriden High School in 1960.
She was employed by the State of Kansas, Department of Revenue, as a Tax Examiner for 30 years, retiring in 2004.
Recie married David Dillon on July 18, 1975 in Miami, OK. He survives. Other survivors include nephews, Terry Bell, Scott (Michelle) Bell, all of Meriden, Todd Coffindaffer, Dallas, David Hagstrom, Florida; sister-in-law, Frances Laue, Topeka; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Janet Bell; brother, Herb Halstead; nephews, Myrl Halstead, Kevin Bell; and brother-in-law, Elmer Bell.
Cremation has taken place and a Private Memorial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALSA.Org (ALS Association)
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.