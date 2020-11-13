1/
Merle E. Bird
Rossville-Merle E. Bird, 81, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Lexington Park in Topeka.

He was born December 24, 1938, at Alva, OK., the son of William and Eva May Bird. His parents were teachers, and he had lived in different places growing up. Merle was stationed in Thule, Greenland while serving in the United States Army. He moved to Emporia, where he received a Masters Degree in Education from Kansas State Teacher's College. He taught at Roosevelt High School on the campus and later worked at the Emporia Gazette.

In 1972 he and his family moved to the Rossville community. Merle was a journalist at the Topeka Capital-Journal for many years. He was a member of the Rossville United Methodist Church and was a member of the Topeka St. Patricks Day Committee. Merle was passionate about cooking and food. He had a love for music and writing.

Mr. Bird was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Allen, and a sister, Carol.

Merle E. Bird and Jeanne Hull were united in marriage on September 27, 1963, at Amarillo, TX. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include three sons, Sean (Brooke) Bird, Rossville, Michael (Cori) Bird, Topeka and Daniel (Shana) Bird, Paxico; his daughter, Katherine (Jaycee) Haynes, Rossville; two sisters, Mary Kay Bibb, NM., and Jeanie Wade, Alva, OK; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Graveside services will be private in the Rossville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rossville United Methodist Church and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
