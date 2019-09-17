|
Merle LeRoy Lietz, 95, went to be with his Lord on September 12, 2019. Merle was born June 11, 1924, to William and Emma (Hauer) Lietz in rural Paxico, KS, in the Vera community. He attended local schools and graduated from Maple Hill High School in1941. He was the owner-operator of Lietz Construction Company. He married Nora Jean Gehrt on May 2, 1948, at Trinity. They were blessed with three daughters: Sheryl (David) Meier, Jean Anne Lietz, and Linda (Tom) Stanton; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His family was very special to him. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in McFarland, Kansas. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery on Snokomo Road. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Church, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Merle will lie in-state beginning at 5:00 p.m. They suggest memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, McFarland, KS, Lutheran Hour Ministries, or Gideons International and those may be sent in care of Campanella-Gentry Funeral Home. www.campanellafuneral.com. Merle Merle Lietz Lietz
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019