Merle "Bruce" Peterson Merle "Bruce" Peterson, 83, of Topeka, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka. He was born April 23, 1937 in McPherson, Kansas, the son of Earl B. and Emma H. (Anderson) Peterson.
Bruce attended McPherson High School and Kansas State College where he was a member of the Theta Xi Fraternity. He was a Navy Veteran serving on the USS Boston. Bruce was employed by Farmers Alliance, Northwestern National, Trinity Universal and retired from State Auto in 2010. He traveled and received the National Field Man of the Year Award in 1982. He was an active member of the Highland Park United Methodist Church, the Optimist Club and the Kiwanis Club. Bruce was an avid Kansas State fan. He loved his family, adored his grandchildren and worked at being a good father, grandfather and husband.
Bruce married Mary Beth Tolle on June 27, 1965 in McPherson. She survives. Other survivors include children, Michael Peterson of Topeka, Michelle Dyer of Shelter Cove, California, two grandchildren, Sloane and Grayson.
A Celebration of Bruce's Life will be held at the Highland Park United Methodist Church and announced as soon as possible. Inurnment will take place in McPherson Cemetery, McPherson, Kansas at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Highland Park United Methodist Church, 2914 S.E. Michigan Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66605 or to the KSU Cancer Center, 1 Chalmers Hall, Manhattan, Kansas 66506.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Bruce attended McPherson High School and Kansas State College where he was a member of the Theta Xi Fraternity. He was a Navy Veteran serving on the USS Boston. Bruce was employed by Farmers Alliance, Northwestern National, Trinity Universal and retired from State Auto in 2010. He traveled and received the National Field Man of the Year Award in 1982. He was an active member of the Highland Park United Methodist Church, the Optimist Club and the Kiwanis Club. Bruce was an avid Kansas State fan. He loved his family, adored his grandchildren and worked at being a good father, grandfather and husband.
Bruce married Mary Beth Tolle on June 27, 1965 in McPherson. She survives. Other survivors include children, Michael Peterson of Topeka, Michelle Dyer of Shelter Cove, California, two grandchildren, Sloane and Grayson.
A Celebration of Bruce's Life will be held at the Highland Park United Methodist Church and announced as soon as possible. Inurnment will take place in McPherson Cemetery, McPherson, Kansas at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Highland Park United Methodist Church, 2914 S.E. Michigan Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66605 or to the KSU Cancer Center, 1 Chalmers Hall, Manhattan, Kansas 66506.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.