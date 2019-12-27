|
|
Merle R. Myers died December 25, 2019 at the age of 97 years old. He was born to Ross and Bertha (Wax) Myers on June 3, 1922 on a farm near Rossville, KS the fourth of ten children. He served in the U.S. Navy during W.W. II. Upon returning from service, he worked at the Safeway Store, Johnson Potato Chips, Peacock Linen, retiring from Ed Marling Stores in 1984. Later he worked for Heinz Lighting for 17 years. Merle was able to do many things that he had self-taught himself such as building bird houses and wiring electrical appliances.
Merle married Betty Theory, they divorced. He married Nina Ferguson, she died August 7, 1996. He married Tillie Neuner June 1, 1998, she survives.
Besides his wife, Tillie of 21 years, survivors include a step-son, Benny Neuner, and his wife, Christine and six grandchildren, Miranda, Hanna, Benjamin, Isaac, Samantha and Ethan and one great-granddaughter, Delilah. Also surviving is sister-in-law, Nancy Myers and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Pearl Wells, Jack Myers, Wynona Wasser, Irene Nunn, Clair Vanover, Olive Lindsay, Clifford "Kip" Myers, Beverly Carlin and Carl Dean Myers.
In lieu of flowers, Merle requested memorials be given to First United Methodist Church, Helping Hands Humane Society, Midland Care Hospice or Oak Creek Senior Living Center.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka. Funeral ceremony will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, in the Klasse Chapel, 600 SW Topeka, KS 66603. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery with Military Honors.
To leave a message for the family online please visit
www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com. Merle Merle R. R. Myers Myers
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019