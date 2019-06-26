|
Merle Ross Merle E. Ross, 89, Topeka, Kansas, died Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Merle was born April 10, 1930, in McLouth, Kansas to William Ira and Irma Sayler Ross. He was a 1950 graduate of Washburn Rural High School, Topeka, and served our country in the US Army. Merle married Shirley Dibbern on February 9, 1952. She passed away in December 15, 1994. On February 3, 1996, Merle and Ina Kasson were married. She survives.
Merle attended St. Peter's United Methodist Church. He was a member of AARP, Farm Bureau, American Legion Post 1 and retired from Hoisting Engineers Union 101.
Merle knew people wherever he went. He simply didn't know a stranger. He enjoyed being outside. He loved his family, attending all the grandkids events. And he loved his little dog, Rascal. Merle was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Grateful to have shared his life are his wife, Ina Ross; his children, Nancy Juedes (Steve), Carol Barnes (Joe, Jr.), Cindy Burnette, and Lynda Turner (Don); grandchildren, Dara Jones, Kelly Schwalbert, Steven Juedes, Jr., Joe Barnes III, Nicole Karr, Isaiah Burnette, Megan Burnette and Jamie Johnson; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS. Merle's funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heart of Jackson Humane Society or to the VA Medical Center, to be used for patient's needs.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019