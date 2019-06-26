Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for Merle Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle Ross

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Merle Ross Obituary
Merle Ross Merle E. Ross, 89, Topeka, Kansas, died Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Merle was born April 10, 1930, in McLouth, Kansas to William Ira and Irma Sayler Ross. He was a 1950 graduate of Washburn Rural High School, Topeka, and served our country in the US Army. Merle married Shirley Dibbern on February 9, 1952. She passed away in December 15, 1994. On February 3, 1996, Merle and Ina Kasson were married. She survives.

Merle attended St. Peter's United Methodist Church. He was a member of AARP, Farm Bureau, American Legion Post 1 and retired from Hoisting Engineers Union 101.

Merle knew people wherever he went. He simply didn't know a stranger. He enjoyed being outside. He loved his family, attending all the grandkids events. And he loved his little dog, Rascal. Merle was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Grateful to have shared his life are his wife, Ina Ross; his children, Nancy Juedes (Steve), Carol Barnes (Joe, Jr.), Cindy Burnette, and Lynda Turner (Don); grandchildren, Dara Jones, Kelly Schwalbert, Steven Juedes, Jr., Joe Barnes III, Nicole Karr, Isaiah Burnette, Megan Burnette and Jamie Johnson; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS. Merle's funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heart of Jackson Humane Society or to the VA Medical Center, to be used for patient's needs.

Condolences may be sent online to

wwwkevinbrennanfamily.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Download Now