Merlene K. Simmons Merlene K. Simmons, devoted wife, loving mother, and faithful Christian, passed away in the Lord on December 21, 2019 at the age of 77.
Merlene was born on March 20, 1942 to Merle L. Sr. and Dorothy (King) Young in Harveyville, KS. Merlene grew up in Harveyville, KS, graduating from Harveyville High School in 1960.
Merlene entered into holy matrimony with Larry L. Simmons Sr. on June 18, 1962 at Quivira Heights Church of Christ.
She worked at several area retail stores, Orkin Pest Control, KIB and retired as a seamstress at KNI. She volunteered at St Francis and Stormont Vail Hospitals for many years. She was a member of Quivira Heights Church of Christ. Merlene loved ceramics and crocheting, creating special gifts for friends and family, special occasions, and her clients while working for the State cleaning apartments for the elderly. She also enjoyed spending time with her many grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Larry Simmons Sr., three sons, Larry Simmons Jr., Overland Park, KS; Lorne Simmons, Tallahassee, FL; Jared Simmons (spouse Jessica) Topeka, KS; one daughter, D'Amber (spouse Adam) Mauer Topeka, KS; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and one sister, Neola (Young) Erickson, Topeka, KS.
In lieu of flowers, Merlene requested those that wish to honor her memory visit a shut-in elderly person or someone residing in a nursing home.
Merlene herself was homebound for the past several years and always appreciated visits from family and friends. Merlene spent her final days of life in this world the way she lived - thinking and doing for others. She wrapped Christmas presents for friends and family, too numerous to count. She was also baking pies and making Christmas candy while preparing for a Christmas celebration that would include her whole family for the first time in seven years.
Merlene was faithful unto death and completed the good works the Lord prepared for her to do before calling her home.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Quivira Heights Church of Christ, Topeka, Kansas.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019