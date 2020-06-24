Merlin Clifford "Skeet" Bevitt passed away on June 20, 2020 in Topeka. Skeet was born on November 16, 1927 in White City, Kansas to Merlin and Dessie (Hohman) Bevitt. He grew up near the Valencia and Silver Lake communities and in southern Shawnee and northern Osage counties, and attended Auburn High School. He married his childhood sweetheart, Doris Parrish, in 1948 and they made their home in the Highland Park area of Topeka. There they welcomed two children, Karen and Steve, into their family. While in Topeka, Skeet worked as a roofer for Warren Roofing and later as the roofing superintendent at Whelan's. The family moved to a farm north of Overbrook in 1963, where Skeet worked for Northbrook Lumber until he retired. Doris passed away in 1987. He met Lotta Keefover through friends at a common card group, and they married in 1998. Lotta passed away in 2011.
Graveside funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Overbrook Cemetery in Overbrook, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the Overbrook V.F.W. and sent to Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.