Merri Lynn Bradsby Merri Lynn Bradsby, 47, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
She was born January 1, 1972, in Moses Lake, Washington, the daughter of Jack Norman and Pauline Faye (Kennison) Bradsby. She was a 1990 graduate of Washburn Rural High School.
Survivors include two sisters, Paula Jean Bradsby, Topeka and Jacquelene Faye (Mark) McLeroy, Dallas, TX; two nieces, Rebecca (Lem) Webb and Maia McLeroy; two great-nieces, Kaya and Ezre Webb; her aunt, Mary Kennison, Topeka; and her cousin, Jennifer (Harold) Norris, Topeka.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Ronald Norman Bradsby
Honoring her request, cremation is planned. Private family services will be at a later date. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019