Merry D. Bocquin, 68, Topeka, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Merry is survived by her husband, Steve; sons, Casey (Kierston) Bocquin and Gabe (Karlee); sister, Sherry Lynn and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10am Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Northland Christian Church, 3102 North Topeka Blvd, Topeka. Interment will follow at Rochester Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8pm Friday, July 26, 2019 at the church. Following Merry's wishes, no flowers have been requested. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association-Mid America Chapter or Midland Care. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Merry's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 25 to July 26, 2019