Merwyn Muckenthaler

Merwyn Paul Muckenthaler, 88, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020.
Merwyn was born April 8, 1932, in Paxico, Kansas, the son of Paul and Bernadine Seeling Muckenthaler. He graduated from Hayden High School in 1953. He served in the United States Army. Merwyn married Mary Sue Martin on March 19, 1950, in Assumption Catholic Church. He joined the Topeka Fire Department in 1956, retiring in 1991 as a District Chief. While serving on the fire department, Merwyn taught a physical fitness program. He sold real estate in Topeka from 1973 to 1991. Merwyn was an avid runner and enjoyed jogging and bicycling. When his sons were younger, he participated as a coach and umpire in the city baseball league. Merwyn also coached girls track at Most Pure Heart of Mary School and was a Boy Scout Leader. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Merwyn and Mary moved into Aldersgate Village in February 2019 and really enjoyed the community.
Merwyn was a proud husband, father and grandfather. He loved telling jokes, the outdoors and camping. Merwyn was a health nut and would go jogging no matter the weather.
Merwyn is survived by his wife, Mary Sue; children, Kathy McCaffrey (Don), Pat Muckenthaler (Roberta), Duane Muckenthaler (Jean), Alan Muckenthaler (Pam), Tim Muckenthaler and Jeff Muckenthaler; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Alvin Muckenthaler (Kay); and brother-in-law, Bill Martin. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Ronnie and LeRoy Muckenthaler, and infant sister, Mary Kay.
Due to COVID-19, Merwyn's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately with his immediate family. His family invites you to join them on the Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home Facebook page to celebrate with them at 10 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to the Alzheimer's Association
