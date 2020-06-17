Michael Cowan Michael Sheldon Cowan, 64, died December 22, 2019. Mike was born June 17, 1955, in Topeka, KS. He was the son of H. Maynard Cowan and Frances E. (Neill) Cowan. He attended Lyndon schools through his junior year of high school. He then moved to Pueblo, CO for his senior year and graduated from Pueblo South High School in 1973. That same year he married Kim Lori Hanson. They divorced 6 months later.



On February 2, 1979, Mike married Donna K. Easton/Mihelich. He was father to 2 stepchildren, Christy Lynn and Don Nicholas Mihelich. Mike and Donna also had 2 more children, Nathanael Scott in 1981, and Kaylah Janae in 1984. Mike and Donna divorced in 2008. Mike was preceded in death by his daughter Kaylah in 2014. He has 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.



Mike worked for Alpha Beta in Pueblo, CO for several years. He then spent many years operating heavy machinery. He cherished family and always considered Kansas his home. He spent the last decade with Carol Farr, retiring to their mountain home in the Nogal, NM area. This is where he passed away after a 6 month battle with lung cancer.



