On Thursday, July 23rd,2020, Michael Craig McCoy, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Montgomery Texas. Mike was born January 26, 1970 in Topeka, Ks. He graduated from Washburn Rural High School and the University of Kansas. While living in Topeka, Mike was a general contractor. He moved to Texas 10 years ago and currently was a project manager for Texas Engineered Roofing Company. He just completed his first new home with friend and business partner, Mike Hilt. Mike was a member of the Greater Houston Home Builders Association.
His great passion was fishing. He recently moved to Lake Conroe to be close to the water. He is survived by his parents, Craig and Cathy McCoy of Topeka, brother Matt, nephew's Drysten and Cash, all of Lawrence, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A special thank you to his friends at Texas Engineered Roofing, Melissa Brand-White, P & P Painting, Mike Hilt, Barry Hilt, Skylar Leary, and Dalia Baltierrez for attending a short viewing on Sunday in Conroe, Texas.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Topeka Community Foundation for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, 5431 SW 29th Street, Topeka, KS 66614 or online at www.topekacommunityfoundation.org
A celebration of life reception will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th, Topeka, Kansas. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel in Topeka is assisting the family. His sweet smile will be sadly missed. Rest in Peace, Cowboy!
To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
