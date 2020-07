Michael Dean Howard, 64, of Topeka, passed away July 1, 2020.He was born July 1, 1956 in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Dean and Janette (McKinney) Howard. He was a graduate of Perry High School.Celebration of Life will be held in Colorado at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Kansas.To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com