Michael D. Sauer, 72, of Harveyville, Kansas died peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer.
Mike was a Vietnam Veteran, Purple Heart recipient, and loved all things motorcycles, traveling, and animals. He greatly enjoyed living in rural Kansas with his loving wife, Kathy Zima-Sauer, for more than 13 years.
Michael D. Sauer was born on April 17, 1948 in Mansfield, Ohio to Michael J. and Betty Mae (Sims) Sauer. He graduated from Charles F. Brush High School in South Euclid. He later enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving in the 3rd Marine Division in the Vietnam War in 1968.
He spent the majority of his life working as a mechanic. He retired with 25 years government service from the Dept. of Veterans Affairs- Cleveland hospital system, in the maintenance department.
He traveled extensively on his 1994 Harley Davidson motorcycle with his two sons and various friends. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fixing things and time with his family and close friends. He will be remembered for his tenacity, sense of humor, kind heart, rescuing dogs and cats, mechanical ability, being a good neighbor, and for his love of nature and family.
He and Kathy Zima-Sauer have been a couple since April of 1999 and married April 11, 2009 at their home in Harveyville, KS.
He was preceded in death by his younger brother, David A. Sauer; his father, Michael J. Sauer; and his mother, Betty Mae Sauer.
He is survived by his loving family: wife, Kathy Zima-Sauer; two sons, Michael L. Sauer (Kelly), and Matthew T. Sauer (Carrie); and two grandchildren, Dillon and Molly Sauer.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road and a visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Covid precautions will be in place so friends and neighbors can safely come to share memories and to celebrate his life with his family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mike's name to the Cotton-O'Neil Cancer Center, 1414 SW 8th Ave, Topeka, KS 66606.
