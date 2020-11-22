1/1
Michael Gregory Kingsley
Michael "Mike" Gregory Kingsley left this earth to be with our Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020. Mike was surrounded by his beloved family in his Baldwin City, Kansas home at the time of his passing.

Mike was born in Topeka, Kansas to Thomas and Ila Kingsley on September 1, 1952.

Mike graduated from Washburn Rural High School in 1970 and from Pittsburg State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Mike married his wife, Gail (Long) Kingsley on June 3, 1972. Mike was a member of Clearfield United Methodist Church, a Boy Scout volunteer, Baseball & Volleyball coach, Mountain Top youth volunteer leader, and an avid outdoorsman.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas & Ila Kingsley, along with his older brother, Tom Kingsley. Mike is survived by Gail, his loving wife of over 48 years, sister, Kathy (Johnny) Studebaker of Topeka, Kansas, his children, Jeremy Kingsley of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Sarah (Nathan) Herr of Collierville, Tennessee, and granddaughter Lily Kingsley of Lee's Summit, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Mike's memory to the Society of St. Andrew (www.endhunger.org) or Mountain T.O.P. (www.mountain-top.org). Mike Kingsley's celebration of life will take place at the Kingsley family farm in Topeka, at a date to be determined.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
